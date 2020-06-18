Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €16.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.20 ($19.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.38 ($19.53).

FRA DTE opened at €15.30 ($17.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

