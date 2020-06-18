Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.53

News coverage about Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Golden Leaf earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLDFF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Golden Leaf has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Golden Leaf alerts:

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Leaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Leaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.