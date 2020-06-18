GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $322,427.68 and $24,999.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,419.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.05 or 0.02452804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.02534862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00463248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00693037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00065774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00556048 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.