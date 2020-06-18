Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Global Blood Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In related news, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $227,810.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,028,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,786 shares of company stock worth $5,957,533. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

