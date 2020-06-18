Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,020 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.65. 104,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.90. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,786 shares of company stock worth $5,957,533 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

