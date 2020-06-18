Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Glassbridge Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS:GLAE opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.10. Glassbridge Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

