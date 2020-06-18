Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.56, approximately 802,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 444,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,659,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,933,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

