Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.56, approximately 802,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 444,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.
GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,659,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,931,000 after buying an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,973,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,933,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
