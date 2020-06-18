Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $2.67

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.67. Gerdau shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 6,691,800 shares traded.

GGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

