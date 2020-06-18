Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Georgian Mining earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Georgian Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.14 ($0.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.39.

Get Georgian Mining alerts:

Georgian Mining Company Profile

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.