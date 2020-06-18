Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 603.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,682 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,699 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.01. 50,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.54. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.