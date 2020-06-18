GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.