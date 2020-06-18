Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Vectrus Inc has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

