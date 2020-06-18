Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock valued at $69,554,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

