Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $11,977,418. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $144.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.99. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

