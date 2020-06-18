Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $6,012,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LILA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $104,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,635.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

