Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,042,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 745,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 502,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after buying an additional 410,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 59.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,340,000 after acquiring an additional 402,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of CCEP opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

