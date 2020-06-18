Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,695,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after buying an additional 260,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 739,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 115,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

