Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $468,494,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,948,000 after acquiring an additional 363,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 307,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.69.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

