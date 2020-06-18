Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Marine Products worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth $90,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Marine Products Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marine Products Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

MPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marine Products from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

