Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Graham worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,941,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Graham by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Graham by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Graham by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen purchased 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $340.02 on Thursday. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $267.89 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The company had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

