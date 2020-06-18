G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of G4S/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. G4S/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

