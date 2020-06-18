FYDcoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $548,122.59 and $283.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000544 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 479,436,295 coins and its circulating supply is 460,933,955 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

