FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Raised by Analyst

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $653.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denny’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 203,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Denny’s by 120.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

