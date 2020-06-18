FY2020 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Raised by Cormark (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

TU stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 122.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,733,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TELUS by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,949,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,465 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in TELUS by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 97.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.