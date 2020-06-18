FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted by KeyCorp

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Sunday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

INTC opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

