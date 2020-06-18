FujiCoin (FJC) Price Down 3.1% This Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market cap of $262,996.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,398.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.84 or 0.02466764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.02540831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00463911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00697339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00065787 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00557445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,795,041,312 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

