Franchise Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 516,734 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,784,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

