Franchise Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th.
Shares of FRG stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.