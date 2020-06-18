FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Citigroup

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 34,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,272. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

