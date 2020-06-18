FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $14.85. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 5,935,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMCI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

