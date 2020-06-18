FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.29.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $9,160,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FMC by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 548,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.63. 39,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,830. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

