FLIR Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 2,893 call options.
FLIR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.
In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
