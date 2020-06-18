FLIR Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 2,893 call options.

FLIR opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.