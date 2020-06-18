Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading Up 6.4%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.25, approximately 569,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 872,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a market cap of $477.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

