Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,256 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.34% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $37,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.