Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Sells $1,298,190.60 in Stock

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five Below stock opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 38.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Five Below by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Five Below by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 42,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

