First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given $16.33 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Western Financial’s rating score has declined by 33% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 603,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 739,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in First Western Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 4,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

