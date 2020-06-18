First Internet Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $169.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.82.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.