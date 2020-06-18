Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 271.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.