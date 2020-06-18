Financial Survey: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semtech and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 12 0 2.86 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $55.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 6.47% 9.48% 6.17% SemiLEDs -26.70% -82.21% -13.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semtech and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $547.51 million 6.25 $31.87 million $0.91 57.77 SemiLEDs $5.90 million 1.84 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semtech beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting. Its LED chips also used in specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet, or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV in selected markets; LED chips to packagers or to distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.