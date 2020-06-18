Financial Review: ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) vs. Ecosphere Technologies (NYSE:ESPH)

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) and Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ChampionX and Ecosphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX -57.05% 6.94% 3.41% Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ChampionX and Ecosphere Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $1.13 billion 0.69 $52.16 million $0.99 10.15 Ecosphere Technologies $90,000.00 N/A -$7.47 million N/A N/A

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosphere Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChampionX and Ecosphere Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ChampionX has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecosphere Technologies has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChampionX beats Ecosphere Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc. was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc. engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities. Championx Holding Inc. was formerly known as Nalco Champion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Ecosphere Technologies Company Profile

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida. On December 21, 2018, Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida.

