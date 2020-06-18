Financial Contrast: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) versus Smartsheet (NASDAQ:SMAR)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Red Violet and Smartsheet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Smartsheet 0 5 9 0 2.64

Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Smartsheet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Red Violet.

Risk & Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -32.97% -15.92% -13.66% Smartsheet -34.62% -19.19% -12.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and Smartsheet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $30.29 million 7.77 -$11.08 million N/A N/A Smartsheet $270.88 million 22.04 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -60.79

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Red Violet on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

