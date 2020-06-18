Financial Contrast: GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) versus Its Peers

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) is one of 141 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GENFIT S A/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GENFIT S A/ADR
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors
|-3,182.92%
|-153.94%
|-37.94%
This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GENFIT S A/ADR
|$45.88 million
|-$72.96 million
|-3.05
|GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors
|$736.87 million
|$133.15 million
|4.71
GENFIT S A/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
2.9% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GENFIT S A/ADR
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2.11
|GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors
|1361
|4202
|8435
|386
|2.55
GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 25.06%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
GENFIT S A/ADR competitors beat GENFIT S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About GENFIT S A/ADR
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.
