Financial Contrast: GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) versus Its Peers

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) is one of 141 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GENFIT S A/ADR to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors -3,182.92% -153.94% -37.94%

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million -$72.96 million -3.05 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 4.71

GENFIT S A/ADR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GENFIT S A/ADR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 2 4 3 0 2.11 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors 1361 4202 8435 386 2.55

GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 25.06%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR competitors beat GENFIT S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.