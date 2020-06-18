Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 60.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 91.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

