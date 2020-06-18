Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) vs. City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Head to Head Analysis

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Fidelity D&D Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.10% 11.33% 1.18% City 33.89% 14.58% 1.92%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 3 0 0 2.00

City has a consensus price target of $72.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.44 $11.58 million N/A N/A City $266.19 million 3.84 $89.35 million $5.46 11.58

City has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Summary

City beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.