FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get FERROVIAL S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FERROVIAL S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.