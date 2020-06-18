Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Feronia (OTCMKTS:FRNFF) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Feronia earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of FRNFF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Feronia has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Feronia Company Profile

Feronia Inc engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

