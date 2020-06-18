FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $160.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $138.78. 631,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

