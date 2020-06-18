Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 306.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

FMAO stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. 7,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,644. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.