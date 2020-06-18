FansTime Market Cap Tops $903,745.90 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $903,745.90 and $466,901.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin and CoinMex. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.01865356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00172842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00111598 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, FCoin, HADAX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.