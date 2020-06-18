Falcon Minerals Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 286,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 138,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Brian L. Frank bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.