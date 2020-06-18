Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.56, 17,655,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 13,411,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $393.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 417,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

